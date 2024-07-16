Bride refuses to accommodate sister's new diet at the wedding. 'She deserves a full menu.' AITA?

PandaMime_421 said:

NTA and if your description is accurate I would not make any special accommodation for her, period. She's being entitled, and in my book that gets you exactly nothing.

I would tell her there are vegan options available. If she isn't happy with those she certainly doesn't have to eat anything. If she claims she must have a special menu catering specifically to her to be able to attend I'd tell her she's not obligated to attend.

FWIW, my partner is vegan and I tend to be sensitive to issues relating to lack of vegan options, etc. In this case, though, your sister is just trying to make your wedding about her.

