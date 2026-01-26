'AITA for not acknowledging the flowers my husband brought home?'

He never mentioned the flowers. Finally at dinner, with the flowers in front of our faces, I asked him what they were for. He said they were for the house. The house. I again just felt so disappointed. I was sad and kept to myself the rest of the night and went to bed early. The next day, I texted him that I felt silly and disappointed because I thought the flowers were for me.

He said that they were. He said that I just never acknowledged them and he assumed I didn’t like them. I told him that when someone gets something for someone that they give it to them or tell them. He got defensive and I got more upset reflecting on the pattern of his bad communication.