'AITA for not agreeing to let my husband biologically father another woman's child?' UPDATED

"AITA For Not Agreeing To Let My Husband Have A Baby w/ Another Woman?"

I (32f) am married to great man James (36), fake name, who is was a sperm donor to his friend Miranda (35f) and her wife Vivian (30f) and they have a sweet little boy, and he is a very involved "uncle". This all started before I was in the picture and when I first started dating James it felt a little weird at times but grew to accept it because not all families are the same. Also, Miranda and Vivian are great.

James and I have been married for a while and trying for a baby. Because of the pandemic we decided to not actively try again until next year but are still not using protection. Recently Miranda approached James about being a donor again. He said that he needed to think about it and consulted me, and to be honest I told him I was uncomfortable the idea.