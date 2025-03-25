'AITA for not agreeing to go prom dress shopping with my dad's wife aka stepmother aka the affair partner?'

So I moved out a few months ago. I'm still 17 but I made the excuse that the boys could all have their own rooms and it made sense and I just left and moved in with my maternal grandparents. That's where I live right now.

Anyway, onto the problem of whether I'm TA or not. Jen always said she wanted to take me shopping for prom and when I lived with her and dad I never said no. She talked about it some more after I moved out.

But in December I told her I wasn't going with her and I told her I was going with friends so she'd freak less. Then I messed up and posted on Insta which I didn't know she followed me on and she was pretty pissed about it.