Woman refuses to let husband's 'struggling' brother stay in guesthouse. AITA?

My husband thinks I’m being too harsh, saying it’s family, and we should help him out. But I feel like he’s taken advantage of us enough already.

I told my husband if he wants his brother to move in, he can either pay us back the $10k first or sign an agreement with consequences for not paying rent. My husband says I’m being unreasonable and cold-hearted. AITA for refusing to let him move in without clear terms?

For context, the $10k wasn’t something we had lying around—it came from our savings for a new car and home improvements. We didn’t have kids at the time, but now we do, and finances are tighter.