'AITA for not allowing Airbnb guests to use my patio even though it was on the listing?'

So I own, let's say, 5% of the land. Usually I would use it for a parking space but it is not like you have a delimited parking space and since I don't drive I asked the neighbours if I could take the corner next to my door as mine. This was a no parking space and everyone enthusiastically agreed to let me make a mini garden/patio.

After the city and the street blew up with tourism someone did some legal trickery to buy the flats on top of mine that were supposed to be saved for low income people and turn them into Airbnb. We are not happy about it for many reasons, starting with those flats were supposed to be for actual low income people.