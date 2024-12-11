Mother denies father’s request for Alexa camera during child’s heart surgery recovery. AITA?

That would be hundreds of thousands of dollars. Also my child doesn't want to recover there and I don't particularly want to move back, but I didn't tell him that. He was furious about it saying that of course I can do what I want because I have all the leverage and power here.

My child and I live with my sister. He only lives a couple blocks away from us. I told him that he could be here every day for the recovery. He's off work from his own surgery so it's not outside of the realm of possibility. I told him that if he couldn't drive either me or my sister would come get him in the morning.