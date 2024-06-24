'AITA for not allowing my brother a last minute plus-one at my wedding, despite having an available seat?'

The day before the wedding, my brother asked us to allow his friend to come for “emotional support.” We declined for a number of reasons: It was way too last minute (we had details specific to each guest)

The friend would have had to sit with my extended family, which I felt would be uncomfortable for them (my cousin couldn’t attend last minute, so there was technically an open seat) We did not want this person that I honestly don’t like at my wedding

We had made a rule that plus-ones were for serious relationships only, not friends He had his whole family around for emotional support