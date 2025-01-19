'AITA for not allowing my dad to share a room with his sister in the care home?'

Now my cousin is upset because he feels like they may not be able to afford that facility otherwise and his mom deserves the best too. I don’t know their finances, but I know my aunt has some money saved plus has a house that is fully paid off that can be sold.

I just think my cousin is concerned about his future inheritance. Plus, his mom does have the option to share a suite with another female resident for the same discount, but he is concerned about his mom sharing with a stranger and also having to deal with another family.