Father refuses to let 'problem' daughter wear her late mom's wedding dress. 'Nothing goes to her.' AITA?

My wife made it clear that Abby has gotten her inheritance already and that she wants nothing else to go to her, she was very clear not to allow her to have anything else or borrow anything. My wife passed and Abby didn't even come to the funeral.

Abby is now 26 and has been clean for a year. She is planning on getting married next year. She called me and asked if she could use Mom's wedding dress, and I told her no.

This started an argument about how its unfair because my oldest daughter did wear it last year ( Abby was not invited to the wedding). She claims it is unfair and that she was her mother too.