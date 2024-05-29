'AITA for not allowing my GF to be a SAHM even though I could afford to?' 'I grew up poor.'

She didn’t say it, but one of her friends recently gave birth and became a SAHM, so I’m sure that influenced her decision. She also tried to convince me by saying I would get more intimacy every day now that she would have more free time and energy, which I admit was tempting, and that she could cook all my favorite meals and do all the chores.

I said no for a few reasons: We were planning to buy a house in the next couple of years, and with me being the only one working, that would set us back by years in getting one.

I grew up poor. During my entire childhood, I only went to the movie theater a couple of times because my parents could not afford to take me out to do fun stuff like that often for example.