Woman gives husband ultimatum: 'Go on a business trip with your former affair partner, and I leave for good.' AITA?

"AITA for not allowing my husband to go on a business trip with the woman he cheated on me with?"

My friends have mixed opinions about this. Here’s our story: Six years ago, my husband cheated on me with a woman who was part of our social circle. I found out about it and wanted to divorce him. My husband made a considerable effort to repair our marriage, and I decided not to go through with the divorce.

I can say that since then and until recently, we had a beautiful relationship without major issues. I almost forgot what happened until, in 2023, that woman coincidentally got hired by the same company where my husband works. My husband did not hide this from me.