'AITA for not allowing my husband to visit his 'dying grandmother'?' UPDATED

In October, she had a heart attack and was hospitalized. We thought it was the end. Our whole family, and Caleb’s brothers and sisters went to Germany, preparing to say our good-bye. Turns out she got better and was stable enough to go home. Of course everyone was estactic.

The same situation happened again this January and this March. Heart attack, hospitalized, it looked like it was over. But then again, she got better and we all went back home. Each time, we buy tickets to Germany and back for our whole family, which is about 5-6K. Plus accommodations, plus having to take time off of work and school, which is difficult.