"AITA for not allowing my in-laws to give my kids Christmas gifts this year?"

My husband and I (both 30s) are parents to our 4 year old daughter and our 3 year old son. Last year my husband was working on Christmas Day (he's a first responder) and I took our kids to his parents house to celebrate with the rest of the family.

It was when the kids were opening their gifts that I realized my husband's parents spent significantly more and bought significantly more for their granddaughters (including my daughter) than they did for their grandson.

My son is the youngest so at first I thought maybe that was why. But thinking back they have gone above and beyond for their granddaughters first Christmas' and I'm talking several stuffed animals across different sizes, all kinds of baby toys and sensory toys for babies and toddlers plus outfits and the works. We never got that for our son.