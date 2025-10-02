'AITA for not allowing my mom to withdraw from her 401k after she's been scammed for one million?'

"AITA for not allowing my Mom to withdraw from her 401k after she's been scammed for over $1,000,000."

Mom (58F) Me (20M). My mother has sent over $1,500,000 through crypto over the past 6 months through an online task scam. She has claimed every step of the way that "This is the last step, I swear!" Then something pops up where she had no choice but to put more money in to retrieve all her money & more. She refuses to believe it's a scam and still has 100% confidence that it is real.

She needs to send them $30,000 within 2 weeks and have no way of obtaining this money besides withdrawing from her 401k. She has already mortgaged her cars, borrowed against her life insurance, and taken out loans against her house. From what I know, the only assets she has left is her retirement (401k) & her house (small fraction of the total value).