'AITA for not allowing my daughter to go to her grandparents for Christmas?' UPDATED

"AITA for not allowing my daughter to go to her grandparents?"

A short backstory. Me (36M) and my ex-wife (34F), let's call her Jessica, have an 11 year old daughter together, we can call her Olivia. Me and Jessica, divorced six years ago and she moved to a different region to be with her new boyfriend, a 6 hour drive away.

Our daughter stayed with me and we have had a legal argument where our daughter should live. The courts decided that our daughter should live with me, since we have lived in this town since our daughter was 3y/o. My ex's son George (15) lives with her and the siblings don't have the best relationship.

So to the issue. My ex's parents, Bradley and Regina, are not the best people. They are very narcissistic and snobby, look down on everyone, except people who are wealthier than them and that showed in my marriage.