'AITA for not letting my daughter use my home as a wedding venue because her mom is invited?' + NEW UPDATE

After a few months of my daughter refusing to talk to me, my wife saw how I was being affected by the situation and said I should just let my daughter use our home without any restrictions. That we should lock up our valuables and hope for the best. I was extremely hesitant but at my wife's insistence, I arranged a meeting at my mother's home and made the offer.

I was immediately told that it was too late and that the new invitations were already sent out and the wedding would be happening at my mother's property. But my daughter asked for the 15 thousand dollars I originally offered for an alternative venue to be used to renovate my mother's home a little for the wedding. I just accepted that this was the best it was going to get and gave her the money.