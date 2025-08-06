'AITA for not allowing my daughter to visit her dad without her medical dog?' MAJOR UPDATE

So, for now...this is what they've worked out. He's happy, daughter is happy (she told me she really doesn't like girlfriend but has been polite) and Sherry stays where she belongs- with daughter. One thing I would like to point out- girlfriend's name is spelled Cherie with a little accent over the last e and pronounced "Shuh-REE" where as our girl is plain old Sherry like berry, so I think this was just GF stirring the pot.

Thank you all for helping me show ex where his priorities SHOULD be.....

I originally put her diagnoses and the purpose of Sherry in the post but it was flagged and removed for "seeing medical advice." She has a disorder that starts with e and ends with y.