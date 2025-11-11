'AITA for not allowing my ex-MOH to be a bridesmaid?'

Quick Backstory: My fiancé (m33) and I (f29) are getting married in Sept 26’. Our friends [fake names] Stan (m34) and Zoe (f33) just got married May 25’. We asked Stan and Zoe to be our BM and MOH, they both said yes.

In June my MOH calls and says she cant be my MOH anymore due to some health issues. Also she has to avoid stress, and isn't sure if she'd be able to handle the wedding planning and her own medical bills.

I tell her that if she still wants to be included or be a bridesmaid to keep me posted

Aug. 7th I ask my sister to be my new MOH.