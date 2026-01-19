'AITA for not allowing my fiancé's family dictate my baby's life before it's even born?'

Fast forward 2 days ago, my fiancé and I go for an anatomy scan to find out the gender of the baby and also to find that everything is still going well with the pregnancy.

The doctor writes down the gender in an envelope and closes it up for us, and we decide to take the envelope to my eldest sister for safekeeping. We both share how the appointment went with our family, mine takes it well, they don't question anything.

His side of the family however, go off... His sister tells him that she feels like we shouldn't have given the envelope to my sister, and that she's the aunt of the child (dad's side specifically) and that she feels like we're excluding her from OUR child.