'AITA for not allowing my Mom to bring her boyfriend to Thanksgiving?'

Look - I get this Thanksgiving, it's too soon. You need to support your wife. But what's the long term game here? Based on your post, your mom hasn't had a series of changing bfs. This seems to be the first thing she's really had, and it seems like its going to continue. If I condense the situation here:

Your mom has a long term boyfriend (Rick); while you didn't have a great relationship, it wasn't bad either. It was neutral. That's honestly how I'd expect most situations like this to be. There was 1 major issue; Rick said something that was inappropriate, but was also meant to be said in private. It was not done to intentionally cause harm. A genuine apology was made. Outside of this, there has been no issues.