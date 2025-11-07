"AITA for not allowing my mom to hold my baby?"

Hi. I am 23 weeks pregnant. A few days ago I was talking with my mom about the birth and of course I said that I only want my husband to be present. My mum understands that, but then she started talking about a visit right after and how she can’t wait to hold the baby.

I am due during cold season so I said that maybe I won’t be comfortable with people holding my baby right after - we also had a pregnancy loss before, so I have a feeling that I might be a little overprotective.

My mom took it personally and fell out about that. She said something like: “Do you really think that I would ask you? I will just take the baby. I had three myself and will know better what to do with him than you.”