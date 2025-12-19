'AITA for not allowing my mom's husband in my home?' UPDATED

Kaysue2478 said:

You need to stay away from that toxic mess. Be happy with your new life. I know it is hard and hurts, but it happens when you have an abusive step parent. Sorry you are feeling bad, but don't. Live your life here and now

OP responded:

I feel like a big weight was taken off my shoulders after I said that, I finally put my feelings out to her, things that I held for way too long! I’ll just let them live their lives and I’ll live mine

And Boggers111 said:

Your step father is an utter cruel POS and your mum is just an enabler.

She will never put you first ever, the sooner you realise this the better it will be fit you.