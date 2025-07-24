'AITA for not allowing my mom's 'service dog' at my wedding?'

We still have 2 weeks to the wedding. I have told my mother that she is not to bring the puppy, but she may still try to pull something. Our venue was of no help, they would not ask her to leave or block her entrance, if anything they offered to hold the puppy for her during the service and then let it free for the reception.

I have asked a friend of my groom's to stand guard and watch for my mother and any parcels, bags or boxes she may try to bring in. He has been give permission to do whatever is needed.