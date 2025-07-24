'AITA for not allowing my mom's 'service dog' at my wedding?'

I know it sounds bad, but let me explain. My mom and I do not have the best of relationships, but she is my mother so she is invited to our big day. My mom recently got a 2mo puppy (will be 3mo on our wedding day), that she used an online site to be her "service dog."
I am against fake service dogs and the issues that people who have real service dogs and medical alert dogs face because of people getting these fake designations. This puppy is now her emotional support animal and she asked if the venue would be ok with her bringing her puppy to the wedding.
Every time I tried to tell her no, she would interrupt me going on and on about how well trained this puppy is, how it will stay in her lap, how the venue can't deny her she has all the paperwork... on and on, not letting me say anything.
I talked to my fiancé after I hung up with mom and we both agree that it is not appropriate to bring a puppy to the wedding and we don't want to have the ceremony interrupted by barking or any other things that could arise from her pet.
My mom has never trained any dogs she has previously had, has never been a good pet owner keeping up with medical needs, gets rid of pets once she is tired of them... so I know that in the one month she has had this puppy, there is no way that it is trained and would be as well behaved as she claims. Even when we were on the phone, mom was complaining at the dog for jumping on her and playing.
I do want to say we are having a very informal event, children are welcome with special things planned for them, and if anyone has a medical alert or assistance dog, they would be welcome with open arms. My issue is just with my mom's online registered emotional support puppy that I am certain is not trained.
I sent my mom a text apologizing but stating that we do not feel comfortable with pets being at the wedding. There will be too many people, lots of kids, lot so of food and dancing, music and too much gong on. She is now not responding to me, and I am sure I have upset her. So I want to know AITA or a bridezilla about this?
TheDuraMaters said:
NTA, in what world is a 3 month old puppy a service animal of any kind? Unless that service is chewing slippers and peeing on your carpet.
Happyfun0160 said:
You’re not in the wrong op, this isn’t a service dog. Emotional support is completely different then service animals.
verucka-salt said:
NTA. It is a motherofthebridezilla, however.
ryodark said:
NTA at all, and also sorry not sorry but no 2-3 month old puppy is perfectly trained and well-behaved, so I think your mom is full of bologna just trying to get her way. For a few weeks after my puppy came home at 10 weeks old he was pretty obedient but that's because he was still unsure of his new surroundings.
Once he settled in he went through months of toddler-like behavior, potty training issues, chewing everything, etc. That's what puppies do! I know some people DO genuinely benefit from having an emotional support dog but it sounds like your mom is just lying through her teeth.
livlivesforbrains said:
You’re not wrong AT ALL. My dog is an ESA, and that pretty much only protects me for housing purposes; I don’t think it’s even automatic that she’d be allowed on a plane anymore. All I needed for her to be considered an ESA is a note from my doctor. That shit online means literally nothing.
Even if it were legitimate your mom’s dog is not a service animal, and this is a private event. The venue isn’t obligated to let the dog in. And no three month old puppy is as well trained as she seems to be playing up. Also, this could be super stressful for the poor puppy. She’s being an @$$hole. Let her die mad about it.
And [deleted] said:
NTA. It isn't a service dog and emotional support dogs are even covered by most places and not under the same laws as service dogs. No matter what "paperwork" she has it isn't legit and wouldn't be in such a young dog. If your mom doesn't respond that's on her but do not let up on this.
Tell her if she tries to bring the dog she won't be admitted to the wedding and if this is the hill she wants to die on she doesn't need to bother coming. People like your mom bully others until those people give up, sick of dealing with the situation, and relent. Don't do that, it only further allows your mom to step on your boundaries in the future.
First I want to thank everyone for responding, I am overwhelmed with how many people posted back to me, and wanted to try to answer and provide a bit more.
We still have 2 weeks to the wedding. I have told my mother that she is not to bring the puppy, but she may still try to pull something. Our venue was of no help, they would not ask her to leave or block her entrance, if anything they offered to hold the puppy for her during the service and then let it free for the reception.
I have asked a friend of my groom's to stand guard and watch for my mother and any parcels, bags or boxes she may try to bring in. He has been give permission to do whatever is needed.
For those that ask if this is my "hill to die on" or say "it's just a puppy worry about other things" or "it's your mom" all I have to say is she is 60 years old. She has lived for 60 years without an ESA with no problems. She has only had this puppy for a short time (about a month and a half), her dependence on this ESA to function is simply not there and is not critical or necessary to her health or wellbeing.
After a life time of dealing with my mother and her antics, those who say she wants attention hit the nail on the head. This is my mother's attempt to do something to be special and draw attention to herself.
She has has 3 weddings... this time is for us to celebrate the love of my fiancé, our children and myself. We have saved and had a long engagement to ensure we could do things the way we want them.
We are doing all of this financially independently and simply want a good time, with good company without having to worry about silly stuff... like a puppy yipping during our wedding video or darting under our feet during our first dance or jumping on someone with muddy paws... I am already prepared to deal with the other stuff my mother will pull, but yes, this is my hill to die on. I will update again after the wedding.