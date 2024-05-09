'AITA for not allowing my son and DIL to use my vacation home for their baby shower?' 'She is two-faced.'

"AITA for not allowing my son and DIL to use my vacation home for their baby shower even though I let my other DIL do so?"

I have three sons and they are all married. I have three DILs and I get along with two of them well. I do not get along with Holly. I find her to be two-faced, I am not going to hide that I do not like her.

The reason I think this is because she will talk crap about people behind their backs. She has done it with the the other DIL and with me. One example I can think of was during their wedding. I gave the couple a Le Creuset small set because they wanted good cooking equivalent.