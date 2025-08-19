'AITA for not allowing my stepdaughter’s mom to attend her bday dinner (and canceling it)?'

She is also old enough to understand that her mom and dad are no longer together for a reason, while in the future yall may need to be together for big events such as graduation, weddings, et….A birthday does not fall into those large events categories and you will not be sharing those times. If the daughter really wants to skip her dinner and be with her mom, let her.

OP responded:

We had no issue with her spending the day with her mom, she’s 17 with a car, she can see her whenever. The problem was that she wanted her mom at our birthday dinner. When we said no, she canceled dinner with us and assumed we’d reschedule. My husband doesn’t want to reschedule at all.