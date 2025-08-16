'AITA for refusing to allow my stepmom to attend my wedding?' UPDATED

That language in an email makes it sound (to me) as if my dad thinks I wronged my stepmom. I realize I could be the bigger person, but I feel like her presence at my wedding would be an insult to my dead mother’s memory. And I’m somewhat sensitive and feel deeply, I would be uncomfortable with her there. It’s MY day. I don’t want that.

Maybe if it was a big wedding with 200 guests, but small and intimate? I couldn’t avoid her and not feel uncomfortable. (fyi my dad walking me down the aisle won’t matter, we’re bucking a lot of traditions and, please, I’m in my forties)

But am I going too far by standing firm that my stepmom not attend?