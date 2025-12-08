'AITA for not allowing my niece at my home?'

bananasinpajaamas wrote:

YTA. This seems like quite an overreaction. You said your sister was laughing and not upset so it doesn’t seem like she’s implying anything and you agree Tammy told her exactly what happened. It seems like you’re still upset about the closet door being broken and the kids, all of the kids, not following your rules.

To which I think that the approach is to parent, remind of the rules then reinforce when they follow them. To me, no dressing/changing in the bedroom is an odd hill to die on. Your daughters are close to their cousin it would be crappy to disallow their cousin that they’re close with to come over, over this.