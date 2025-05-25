Expectant mother's birth blessing becomes a nightmare when doctor MIL forces entry. AITA? UPDATED 2X

For those requesting I report her for accessing my records, it has already been reported and is being investigated. In terms of reporting her accessing my room, I will speak with the hospital in the morning.

PonyGrl29

NTA. Just tell the labor and delivery crew you don’t want anyone there. They’ll keep them out.

Nice-Outcome2237 (OP)

She works at the hospital. That’s how she got access the last time.

I told the staff the first time.

madgeystardust

NTA.

Do what you need to do to have a safe and peaceful delivery and postpartum.

He’s a liar and he’s ok with her mistreating you...

The next day, the OP returned with an update.