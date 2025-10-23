'AITA for not allowing the return of a car I sold now that it has broken down?'

That was 6 weeks ago. The vehicle is now broken down, “internal catastrophic failure and needs a new engine. The crank shaft and bearings have gone out.” She is now asking that we take the car back and donate it/junk it. They will just sign it back over and we can do what we want with it. It is currently about 2 hours from where we live.

I do not feel it is my responsibility to fix this problem for her, but I do feel really bad it broke down. She is now accusing my partner of taking advantage of her and saying that we never told her anything could be wrong with it. This car has been a pain in my side since I purchased it for around $10,000 in 2020. It has had several mechanical issues that we have fixed.