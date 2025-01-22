'AITA for not allowing my sister to bring her kids to my wedding?' 'She said they'd ruin the event.'

"AITA for not allowing my sister to bring her kids to my wedding after she said they'd ruin the event?"

I (28F) am getting married in a few months, and I’ve been working on the details for a long time. It’s going to be a small, intimate ceremony with close family and friends. My sister (31F) has two kids, both under 10, and she recently told me that she wouldn’t be able to come to the wedding unless I allowed her to bring them.

She said that they were a huge part of her life, and she wouldn't leave them behind. I told her that this wedding was going to be adults only, mainly because we don’t have the space and the vibe I’m going for is more relaxed and quiet. She didn’t take it well and started saying that I was being selfish and that my wedding would be “ruined” without her kids there.