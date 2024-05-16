'AITA for not allowing my sister's family members (her dogs) at my family party?'

She said her dogs wanted to see their uncles new backyard. I told her to shut up and never say that again to me. I re-affirmed that her and her boyfriend could come, but nothing else from their house. She got angry but I eventually hung up.

She didn't go to the party claiming I was rude and an asshole to her. Apparently my parents even agree with her, which effing blows my mind. Heard a rumor she is hosting an event and is seemingly excluding me from the invite list. AITA Here?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Stranger0nReddit said: