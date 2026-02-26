'AITA for not allowing my sister’s polycule around my children?' UPDATED

My sister told me that was ridiculous, that they’ve been together for a year and a half, and that her boyfriends should be included in family events. I told her when she decides which one she’s marrying, an invitation to all future events will be extended to that boyfriend.

I know that last comment might’ve been too far, but I’m just not particularly interested in involving my sister’s threesome partners in my children’s lives. AITAH?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Flaky_Process8495 wrote:

I need more details: are her boyfriends AHs or do you not know? If you haven't met the boyfriends, then they don't belong at YOUR family events until YOU decide otherwise.