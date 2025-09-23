'AITA for not answering the door when my ex’s mom showed up at my apartment unannounced?'

I let her in and she sees the kids for a bit. When she leaves I tell her next time she needs to give me a heads up before arriving, and I’m not talking 10 minutes before, I need at least a 1 week notice. So, this is where I might be the AH. About 4 months later she pulls this stunt AGAIN. When I hear the tapping on my window. I know exactly who it is.

I don’t bother looking out the window. She starts calling me. After the 5th call, I answer. She tells me to open up because she wants to see the kids. I’m like what? I’m not even home- why she didn’t tell me she was coming? I’m 45 minutes away visiting my dad with the kids.