Woman's brother snubs her birthday, then refuses to attend her son's party until SHE apologizes. AITA?

5 years ago I would have lost it and told him to get out of my life forever but I've done a lot of therapy in that time and I simply said I wasn't going to let him make me feel bad for having a valid response to my own brother missing an important birthday to me. I said I needed a break from talking to him so I could enjoy my birthday and I loved him. We left it at that.

It's been 6 months, it is now coming up to my sons birthday and I sent him an invite as I don't believe in withholding my kids from someone because I'm mad, my parents did that a lot. He hasn't responded and when my Mum asked him if he was coming he said he was waiting on a conversation with me first.