'AITA for not apologizing to my dad's wife because I didn't make a grand gesture at their wedding?'

She had convinced herself it would happen and was let down it hadn't but she felt even worse when I didn't say anything about it after their wedding. She first brought it up as a throwaway comment about grand gestures not being my thing for others when I made something for mom's grave.

Dad asked what she meant but she was like oh nothing, nothing, she said nothing and I was confused by it too but we moved on. Then when we were having dinner those of us who knew mom said something about her and I told mom I'd always love her and miss her and I wish she was here and could see me be the woman I am.