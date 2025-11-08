'AITA for not apologizing to my daughter's BF for viewing photos of his house online?'

After my husband and I discussed it, we set up a phone call with Ray and we did apologize for giving out the address without asking because that may have been out of order. But we defended ourselves by saying that it never occurred to us that either of them would want to keep their address secret from the family. However, we did NOT actually apologize for looking at the house photos.

We told him we were very sorry that it made him feel like his privacy had been invaded and that it was never our intention to hurt or upset him. We explained that while we were already looking at photos of dozens of homes on the real estate site, we looked to see if his house was still in the listings out of general curiosity.