'AITA for not apologizing to my BF's mom after my mom was cold to her because she threw me out?'

When I went to the car, my bf and his mom came out of the house too (MIL allowed me to wait for my mother at their place) and greeted my mother. My mother was angry but kept cool and even shook my MILs hand, but without saying a word. My mother gave me painkillers and food and we drove away.

10 minutes after that I got a message from my bf that he is furious because his mother started crying after we drove away because my mother was so cold to her.

He said that I am a terrible human being because I allegedly talked sh!t about his mother so that my mother would be angry and said I was disrespectful because I was allowed to stay two weeks and I wouldn't respect his parents decisions about not staying longer than weekends.