"AITA for not asking my brother’s 'permission' before agreeing to a joint wedding plan with my in-laws?"

So I’m getting married on November 30 this year. My father-in-law suggested we do a joint wedding with my fiancé’s two younger sisters (mostly for money and logistics) and after talking it over, both families thought it made sense. Everyone except my brother (he’s 11 years older) and his wife.

They were against it, said it would be “chaotic.” We decided to move forward anyway, and then he called me furious not even about the joint wedding, but because I didn’t “discuss” this with him first. He said I embarrassed them in front of my in-laws by making them look like the only ones who disagreed. He basically accused me of setting him up.