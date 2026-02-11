'AITA for not wanting to associate with my cousin after the stunt she pulled at my wedding?'

My husband (38M) and I (36F) got married a year and an half ago in a beautiful late spring wedding. We don't have much in the way of finances, so it was a small intimate affair with only 50 guests.
Both families were great at chipping in but my mum and aunt put in the most. My cousin (30F) offered to do my make up and hair, and my bridesmaids (there were 4), at 'mates rates' - I was very grateful and thought it was really kind, so took her up on it.
The first issues arose a couple of months before the wedding. At a family party cousin says she has no childcare, baring in mind we specifically said this would be a child-free wedding on the invites (this was purely due to cost as both sides of the family have a LOT of children, so it would have meant ditching adults we wanted there and we decided against that).
I found it a touch frustrating as plenty of notice was given - but I had to make a choice as it would have meant having to find someone else to do hair and make up for everyone at late notice.
My husband and I discussed it and agreed if she could pay for them herself she could bring them - it had to be this way as WWIII would have broken out if it had been seen as "favourites" being played - she understood this and agreed to take it off the price of the hair and make up she was doing.
Anyway, that was one drama over - she then needed a room, the only room big enough for her whole family was a honeymoon suite, so we also gave that up. Not a huge issue, we had a very nice executive suite, so still something special.
Everything was set, everyone was happy... then on the day of the wedding, whilst doing my make up my cousins says they can't stay any longer for x, y and z reason - thats fine, you do you, it's my wedding day I do not need drama! I simply said "that's fine, but you'll need to speak to the hotel".
Now this is where it gets interesting (I only found this all out after). She goes to speak to the host, the host tells her that due to the fact she's given no notice she will still need to pay the flat rate for the room, which is kind of them as it's usually full price if less than 24hrs notice.
Cousin then goes to her mum and says she can't pay it, her mum goes to my mum and asks her to 'sort it' my mum tells her she can't do that, if she's not given notice then she needs to pay.
She goes back to the host and asks what happens if they don't pay - host informs her that if they don't pay the bride and groom will be charged. Cousin then **leaves the venue without paying and without saying goodbye!!** or even letting anyone know she still hasn't paid!!
When my husband and I check out in the morning we are told we now also need to cover the cost of her room - it was in our contract. We obviously just do it, but we are upset as the cost has eaten into our pre-honeymoon hotel costs.
We now have to downgrade our 2 stays elsewhere - this was a big deal for us as we both have children from previous relationships, so we had yet to spend any real time as just the two of us and we had budgeted to give ourselves a little treat.
The thing that irks me more than anything else is that at NO POINT has she called or text to apologise, there has been complete silence - I find it beyond rude that she knew we'd be charged but didn't bother to give anyone a heads up or even say she was sorry for dumping it on us.
The biggest joke is that, the very same week, she was posting pictures of taking her kids out on a special (and pricey) day out - which would easily have covered the room charge!
My family are all aware that we don't have much, that we both worked really hard and had to really save to treat ourselves, so it's not like she could have thought it would be fine for us to cover....and regardless you should still apologise!
A few of my family members say I should let it go, it's in the past, but frankly I don't want her at any parties or events I throw from now on - so AITA here?! Is it an AH thing to not want to be around someone like that?
NTA.
Show her as much consideration & respect as she’s shown you - none.
NTA Even beyond that, why would she want to associate with anyone this self-centered? It sounds more as though the cousin simply wanted to earn money off OP by doing her makeup, only to be pikachu surprised when paying for her hotel mini vacation for her family would be more than the profit from the makeup.
Firstly, congratulations on your wedding. Apart from this 'cousin blight' I hope it was a happy day. Secondly, WTF was your selfish cousin playing at? You could have swapped back to the rightful honeymoon suite for yourselves and just paid for the executive suite as an extra fee.
Thirdly, you're definitely NTA and I believe you're far too accommodating. I'd be sending her an invoice for the room and writing her makeup and hair business a really poor review. Fourthly, yeah, you don't need trash like that in your life. I'd block-a-witch once she's paid me. Bye Felecia! Jeez.
RobotsLikeRainbows (OP)
It was such a beautiful and amazing day. Both families got on amazingly and besides this there were zero issues at all! It was honestly the best. It was quite the kick back down to earth when we went to check out.
I think that's why I'm so angry that she didn't even apologise...it deflated our little happy bubble and she's been married twice herself, so she must know that you just want to be blissful for as long as possible. Maybe family are expecting forgiveness because they're reading it as "just money" when it's more than that. I don't know!
NTA. There are people in this world you don't need in your life. They bring toxicity, drama, and pain. Why keep them around? Just because they're... "family" ? Not just no, but hell no.
Send her the bill and tell her that if she does not pay, you will take her to small claims court. Then. do it. Get info from the hotel to verify what she did. Have all texts and receipts printed out for court. She screwed you over with no remorse. People like that count on everyone else eating the crap sandwich she serves them.
I feel she did this on purpose. She decided while doing your makeup that if she wasn't getting paid, she was going to make it cost you money anyway. I would also make sure that the biggest gossip in the family is made aware that she skipped out on paying and the costs fell on you.
RobotsLikeRainbows (OP)
I didn't consider this - because she did get paid at the rate she asked for minus the children's meals. Ahhh, now I'm more annoyed because if I hadn't paid her it would have covered the room - but she was paid on the day! So the whole "I can't pay it" was BS...damn it!
You gave up the honeymoon suite? At your own wedding?
AND THEN she didn’t even use it and stuck you with the bill?
And then you paid her?
Well the paid for her bit I was contractually obliged to do - I don't need to be sued! But yes - all of this and then family want me to be the one to concede - which is the bit I'm frustrated about, because why the hell should I? You proved who you are so I no longer want you at events I arrange and won't be talking to you at events arranged by others - the family is big, avoiding her won't be difficult.
NTA at all. You can discuss the issue with your family after she’s paid you back. Anyone who has an issue can pay you back for her.