'AITA for not attending Christmas at my brother’s what he said to my wife?'

That said, you have a history of abusive relationships and your brother may feel extra protective of you. It may have skewed his initial perception of your wife. You could let him know you appreciate his concern, and that you are working with a therapist.

You and your wife are getting a fresh start in your relationship. It’s better than ever, and you hope with time he’ll come around to seeing that.

agahpo writes:

NTA - do not tell your wife. This perpetuates unnecessary drama. Sit your brother down and thank him for being on your side but make it clear that, although you hear him, it is your life and your decision to work things out with your wife.