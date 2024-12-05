'AITA for not attending my best friend’s wedding because I couldn’t support her choice of marrying her ex-husband?' UPDATED

Or you might be her ride or die and happy to be her shoulder to cry on regardless of how many times she's learning the same lesson, but just not want anything to do with the guy. That is likely to mean some distance in the friendship comes naturally, as you won't be able to hang out with them as a couple, but that's also fine.

I don't think you should feel obligated to attend their second wedding, really I agree with others who've said its a bit weird/tacky for them to expect people to show up for them twice and if they want to re-do the vows, they should expect that to be quiet and private thing between them, not a whole second wedding.