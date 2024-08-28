'AITA for not attending my best friend’s wedding?' 'I can't meet their gift expectations.'

"AITA for not attending my best friend’s wedding because I can’t afford the expensive gift they’re expecting?"

I’ve been best friends with "Sarah" for over a decade. When she got engaged, she mentioned that she was hoping for a “generous” gift, implying something around $1,000.

I’m currently struggling financially due to unexpected medical bills and can’t afford such an extravagant gift. I told Sarah I’d be there to celebrate with her but that I’d only be able to contribute a modest amount.

She seemed disappointed and said that it would reflect poorly on me if I didn’t contribute significantly, as she’s seen others give expensive gifts. Now, I’m considering not attending the wedding at all to avoid the awkwardness.