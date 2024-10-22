'Thinking about not attending my brother’s wedding because of his fiancées prank on my husband.'

NaturalGrocery3159
I am 25F, my husband is 30M. My brother 32M and his fiancée 31F recently came to visit us in our city. My partner and I are new homeowners and they were staying with us for the first time. My brother's fiancée loves Halloween. She is also a 'Disney adult' and has a childlike side to her which comes out sometimes.
She's just super involved (absorbed?) when it comes to her interests.. anyway I'm just sharing this for context because my perspective is that she often gets carried away and I genuinely feel what I am going to describe was the result of one of those moments where she just took it too far and suffered some negative consequences.
She is however.. taking it as a very personal attack. So we disagree and the disagreement resulted in my husband cutting their visit short (aka they were asked to leave).
31F has made comments more than few times now since meeting him, that my husband gives off a "dark" vibe. She is always comparing him to characters from various books she reads. It's not necessarily criticism, she always explains that they are compliments.. well i'm not sure anymore.
Her reasons for these comparisons are based on his looks, the general vibe he gives off and his tattoo (he only has one, but it's on his hand). During this recent visit, she mentioned she would love to see someone like him get scared because she can't imagine him getting startled, or letting out a scream.
Scaring him became her goal during her stay with us. None of us knew about it, not even my brother. The incident causing all the trouble is that she tried to jump scare my husband in the garage.
It was dark and she ambushed him in the garage while wearing a full outfit and mask when he was returning from a run. Well he didn’t let out the scream she wanted or anything… He instinctively reacted by shoving her against the wall.
She hit her head and was quite shaken up. Luckily he realized very quickly by the sound she made that it likely wasn't an intruder. He switched the lights on and pulled her mask off.
He told me he was very confused in the moment.. why would she attack him? My husband helped her inside, apologized, made her tea and then called me (I was out with my brother). When we got home.. I asked 31F if she was OK and I said her prank was stupid to do because she could have gotten seriously hurt!
I don't know if it was what I said that bothered her or if she was just waiting for her partner to come home but she launched into crying about how my husband used an excessive amount of force knowing it was most likely her just doing a harmless prank.
In a nutshell... My husband asked her straight forwardly: are you implying I intentionally assaulted you? She hesitated but chose to say 'yes' and my husband responded to that with "get out of my house".
I tried to smooth it but my husband was adamant if that's what she genuinely believes, she's not welcome to stay. 31F chose to stick to her accusation. I decided to side with my husband.
My brother is angry with me, he thinks I should have tried to do damage control and let them stay by convincing my husband to lean more into apologizing and placating his fiancée who was just recovering from the situation.
He thinks this whole thing would've blown over if I'd helped my husband fold... I find this unfair. My brother was counting on me to handle all this yet he didn't speak up during the conversation or try to talk sense into his fiancée ???
My husband remained calm the entire time, but he obviously felt insulted by her remarks and I think that's valid. Why should I have taken my brother's fiancée's side over my own husband.. especially when I feel like she was wrong for doing all that, then turning around and accusing my husband of wanting to hurt her?
My brother says I was short sighted and should think of their upcoming wedding but I think he is the one who needs to get his fiancée to apologize to my husband. AITA?
Speckle-Fried-Pickle
NTA. Your future SIL is deranged. She attacked someone coming into his own home. He reacted accordingly. How would he know it was her??? She FAFO. Your brother should have told her it's her own fault.
Be prepared for more dramatics once they are married and go LC now. Nothing will ever be her fault. Call your family NOW and tell them what happened before they spin it and blame your husband for reacting appropriately.
neversayhello
Their relationship dynamics are concerning. You might want to distance yourself from her drama.
do2g
If she hadn't hidden in the dark garage in a hooded costume, none of this would have happened. There's no way he would have known in the moment that it was her and I believe anyone would have a similar reaction. Frankly, she's lucky she was not hurt more than she was.
There's a direct cause-effect here yet she's not accepting responsibility. I think her behavior falls into the "play stupid games" category. Your husband doesn't have anything to apologize for and it's offensive for them to try to obfuscate her responsibility. NTA.
banjadev
NTA - your husband was completely correct in throwing them out. She is unhinged and immature, and the fact that she doubled down on her RIDICULOUS F'ng behavior and your idiot brother said NOTHING, but expects YOUR husband to apologize?
F THAT. I would cut them out of your life completely. No one needs that shit. What if she goes home and tells everyone your husband assaulted her? JFC - They would NEVER be allowed in my home again.
Rich_Ad_1642
Feels like your brother’s bride to be has a preoccupation or special interest in your husband.. esp if the “dark” characters she compares him to are from romance books etc.
This woman is drama. Good on you for not catering to it because it’s going to happen again. She 100% will make a stink about you two in relation to her upcoming wedding… like asking everyone to get your husband to apologize etc.