'AITA for not attending my dad’s funeral because he tried to reconnect only after getting sick?'

I’m (30M), When I was 10, my dad left. There wasn’t a big fight. No slammed doors. Just him telling my mom he couldn’t do this anymore, and then he walked out. No shared custody, no weekend visits, no birthday cards. He was just gone.

At first, I held on to hope. I checked the mail for letters. Waited by the phone. Thought maybe he’d show up at school or just say something that explained it all. But those things never happened.

My mom stepped up. Worked long hours. Helped with homework. Came to every school event. She gave everything. He gave nothing. I grew up. Graduated high school. He wasn’t there. Got married. No word. Had a kid. Not even a text.

At some point, I stopped wondering where he was. I made a life without him. I built my own family.

I moved forward without the weight of hoping he’d come back.