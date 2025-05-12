Gender reveal for lizard ends in emotional showdown between daughter and 'unsupportive' mom. AITA? + LIZARD DEFENSE AND PICS

We haven't seen each other in three months. I'm a single mother and we have always been close which is why she invited me with her friends, I just didn't want to go to a party with a lizard, and if it wasn't for the lizard she should've called it a party instead of a gender reveal.

tomboybarbie

ETA it was obviously not just about the gender reveal and your daughter wanted to see you.

PrettyFly4AYaoGuai

Your daughter did make it clear to you that she was jokingly hosting a gender reveal party for a lizard. What she was actually doing was hosting a small get together and she wanted you to come over. She made it pretty obvious from the get-go gecko that she really just wanted an excuse to have a small party.

So...and I love that I get to use this sentence...