'AITA for not attending my daughter's wedding?' 'I was shocked and automatically did not approve.'

"AITA for not attending my daughter's wedding?"

Little background, I’m a 52 year old man and I just recently found out my youngest daughter who is 22 is getting married. She lives in Washington and works as an elementary school teacher, she doesn’t come home often as she has her own life pretty far from where we live, recently she came home for her brother (also my son's) baby shower as he and his wife are expecting their fourth kid.

I was happy to see her but was surprised when I saw a middle aged man with her, she then told me he was her fiancé, my ex wife and girlfriend were so happy as were my kids and my daughter in law.