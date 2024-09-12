'AITA for not attending my mom's marriage ceremony?' 'Everyone else did.'

"AITA for not attending my mom's marriage ceremony when everyone else did?"

My mom and dad were one of the most harmonious couples I’ve ever seen. They were inseparable—always together, even on my dad’s business trips. However, six months ago, my dad tragically passed away from a sudden heart condition. It was the saddest day of our lives. My mom didn’t eat for a week and cried so much that she fainted several times during the funeral.

Now, imagine my shock when, just two months ago, out of nowhere, she brought home a man and introduced him as her fiancé. She said they were getting married this month. I couldn’t believe it. I started giving her the cold shoulder—answering curtly when she spoke to me and barely acknowledging her new boyfriend/fiancé when he tried to talk to me.