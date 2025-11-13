"AITA for not attending monthly 'birthday parties?'"

I (F35) and my husband (Bob 30) have been together for 5 years. His sister (31), gave birth to a baby girl four months ago. Since the big day, everything has understandably revolved around the baby. This is the first grandchild in my husband’s family. Bob’s mother, Lucy (65), has been extremely attentive and involved.

While this is to be expected, the issue exists with demands for attendance to monthly birthday parties. Yes, MONTHLY themed BIRTHDAY parties for an infant that always have gifts, food, decor, etc. We have been told that gifts are not mandatory, however when we did attend we were the only ones who had not brought gifts. (We spent hundreds on baby shower gifts.)