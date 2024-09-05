'AITA for refusing to attend my brother's wedding because of what his fiancée did?' UPDATED

I decided to tell him that what I was doing was because of how he got with the girl who bullied me for what felt like years. He said how I was being insecure, delusional and was jealous that she dropped me.

Me and him argued and ending of up deciding he was going to move in with her and after I got into college I would stay in the dorms and he could move back home after I left to make it easier for both of us to live our lives. A few years later he said they broke up and he was sorry for taking his girlfriends side over mine.